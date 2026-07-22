Interesting and Humour - page 419
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Shakurov is handsome.
there's a movie called "Friend".
If you haven't seen it, check it out.
A schoolboy is such a schoolboy. (<= source)
6 years old.
8 years
Churov's weather forecast
but it's not hot at all in St. Petersburg