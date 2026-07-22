Interesting and Humour - page 419

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papaklass:
Shakurov is handsome.

there's a movie called "Friend".

If you haven't seen it, check it out.

 
 
 

A schoolboy is such a schoolboy. (<= source)

6 years old.

8 years


 

Churov's weather forecast

but it's not hot at all in St. Petersburg

 
Why, all cities except for Yegburg and Vladik are provided with a forecast by CNN ))))
 
The forecast sucks - In Vladivostok the sun is blazing and the temp is over 25 and it rained yesterday... Let the forecasters do the forecasting :)
 
"Love is when you get up early to make him a cup of coffee and the coffee is ready."
 
 
sumkin75:
Surprised me too, I always do that when the depot goes up by 10% :D
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