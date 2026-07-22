Interesting and Humour - page 1382

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Goodnight

========

Lady in Red (Romantic Saxophone Quintet)



 
zfs:

Enough of these juvenile retards posting.

(...and one day they'll decide they're in the way, e.g. queer, sick, anyone taller or who earns more than 1K a month...)

 

[Deleted]  
Two mates are talking:
- So, who was born?
- A son. Named Svetlana.
- You what?! A son named Svetlana?!
- What to do. They cut the wrong umbilical cord during delivery.
[Deleted]  

It's a deal.


[Deleted]  

Russia's main attraction.

 
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