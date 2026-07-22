Interesting and Humour - page 1382
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Goodnight
========
Lady in Red (Romantic Saxophone Quintet)
Enough of these juvenile retards posting.
(...and one day they'll decide they're in the way, e.g. queer, sick, anyone taller or who earns more than 1K a month...)
- So, who was born?
- A son. Named Svetlana.
- You what?! A son named Svetlana?!
- What to do. They cut the wrong umbilical cord during delivery.
It's a deal.
Russia's main attraction.