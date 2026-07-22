Interesting and Humour - page 1394
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xxx: our ship safely ruined that very anchor during the recent storm. To remedy the situation the XO ordered to make a model of the anchor from the material at hand and paint it
xxx: it took only one night and by morning the anchor was in its right place, permission to pass was granted
xxx: you should have seen the eyes of the Turks looking after the ship with the anchor waving in the wind
***
XXX: Turns out photons at 13.6 eV excite the hydrogen atom a lot! "Oh, yeah, baby! Ionise me completely!"
yyyy: The hydrogen atom isn't as simple as feminists make it out to be. It doesn't think about ionisation all the time.
Of course, 13.6 eV is enough to tear an atom out of its orbit, but the maximum excitation probability and, the main thing, the longest duration of excited state, are reached by transition from the n=1 level to n=2, and this requires photons with energy 10.2 eV, not less, but also not more.
That's why real hydrogen conquerors only use the 10.2 eV photons from our "purple Lyman" collection and avoid the crank-collected fakes somewhere around the solid spectrum.
YouTube has proposed to turn off all advertising on the site for the sake of an experiment.
Google has launched an unexpected experiment on YouTube: each user can completely disable advertising on the site, including commercials and text ads within videos.
The experiment appears to be part of standard A/B testing; the company wants to study how visitors experience the site in the absence of ads.
In order to turn off ads, a small change needs to be made to YouTube's cookies.
To do this, go to youtube.com and then launch the console in your browser:
In the console window insert the following command:
document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=oKckVSqvaGw; path=/; domain=.youtube.com";window.location.reload();
and press Enter.
Now you won't see any more ads when you visit YouTube.
made the calculations.
The volume of water on earth is 1400-1500 million cubic kilometres, which is 1/800 of the volume of planet earth.
This volume is distributed as follows: * world ocean - 1120 mln cubic kilometres; * thickness of Earth crust - 200 mln cubic kilometres; * continental and sub-polar glaciers - 30 mln cubic kilometres; * rivers, lakes, swamps - 4 mln cubic kilometres; * atmosphere - 12 thousand cubic kilometres;
according to volume formula, radius of this water ball =700 km, which is 9 times less than radius of Earth (Earth has 6350 km).
Which in principle corresponds to maps
Impressive... YES
YouTube has offered to turn off all advertising on the site for the sake of experimentation.
............
document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=oKckVSqvaGw; path=/; domain=.youtube.com";window.location.reload();
........
Now you won't see any more ads when you visit YouTube.
YouTube has proposed to turn off all advertising on the site for the sake of an experiment.
Google has launched an unexpected experiment on YouTube: each user can completely disable advertising on the site, including commercials and text ads within videos.
The experiment appears to be part of standard A/B testing; the company wants to study how visitors experience the site in the absence of ads.
In order to turn off ads, a small change needs to be made to YouTube's cookies.
To do this, go to youtube.com and then launch the console in your browser:
In the console window insert the following command:
document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=oKckVSqvaGw; path=/; domain=.youtube.com";window.location.reload();
and press Enter.
Now you won't see any more ads when you visit YouTube.