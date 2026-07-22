Interesting and Humour - page 2898

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Server Muradasilov:
I met the guys today for a beer, two hours later, a childhood friend said - remember the kettlebells that used to be 32 kg, and they cost 10 kopecks each. I almost choked on my beer snack. I will begin to explain to him that this is pure fraud - someone creates a stir, makes people believe in the value of this weight, people are beginning to seek them for the purpose of resale, someone later sells these weights to resellers for five kopecks. But it was not there, he began to tell me about some impurities of rare earth metals, that they are present in cast iron. I spent two hours arguing with him - to no avail, I was laughing :)
We're looking for dumbbells from those times as well. It's not clear what the fuss is about.
 
"...winning the contest increased the likelihood thata person would steal money from other ..."
Выигрыш превращает человека в лжеца, показало исследование
Выигрыш превращает человека в лжеца, показало исследование
  • www.meddaily.ru
После окончания соревнования победители чаще поступают нечестно, чем проигравшие. К такому выводу пришли исследователи из Университета Бен-Гуриона, проведя 5 экспериментов с участием израильских студентов.
 
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Американцы отказались от разработки микроволнового ракетного двигателя
Американцы отказались от разработки микроволнового ракетного двигателя
  • 2016.02.08
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 8 февраля. INTERFAX.RU - Американская компания Escape Dynamics прекратила разработку нового микроволнового двигателя, который планировалось устанавливать на легкие орбитальные многоразовые летательные аппараты, пишет ресурс N+1 со ссылкой на Aviation Week. Проект закрылся в конце 2015 года, однако известно об этом стало только сейчас...
 
Server Muradasilov:

Escape Dynamics' engines were planned to use microwave radiation for warm-up. It was to be transmitted by ground-based radiating stations.

And if it's cloudy on Earth, it will be a total mess.

I guess the plan was for astronauts to climb out into space and push the ship in the right direction?

 
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Хакеры из России за несколько минут изменили курс доллара в «Энергобанке» на 15%
Хакеры из России за несколько минут изменили курс доллара в «Энергобанке» на 15%
  • bankir.ru
Российские хакеры 27 февраля 2015 г. внедрили вирус, известный как троян Corkow, в систему защиты «Энергобанка», где они изменили курс рубля к доллару более чем на 15% в течение нескольких минут. Эксперты Group-IB утверждают, что это могла быть просто тренировка кибер-мошенников, которые способны и на большее. Вредоносное ПО, аналогичное...
 
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Исполнительный директор Google получил вознаграждение в $199 млн
Исполнительный директор Google получил вознаграждение в $199 млн
  • 2016.02.08
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 8 февраля. INTERFAX.RU - Главный исполнительный директор Google Inc. Сандар Пичай получил вознаграждение в виде 273 тыс. акций компании класса С, стоимость которых оценивается в $199 млн, сообщает агентство Bloomberg. Учитывая столь солидный бонус, Пичай может стать одним из самых высокооплачиваемых топ-менеджеров в мире. Отмечается...
 
Yury Reshetov:

And if it's cloudy on Earth, it's going to be a mess.

Were the astronauts supposed to go into outer space and push the ship in the right direction?
Why push? Go out, open Chinese microwaves, launch and go.

 

Alexandr Saprykin:

What's the point of pushing? Go out, open the Chinese microwaves, start them up and go.

What for? And where do we get the energy for the Chinese microwaves if there are clouds on Earth?
 
Sergey Golubev:

"...winning the competition increased the likelihood thata person would steal money from others ..."

After the competition is over, winners are more likely to act dishonestly than losers. That was the conclusion reached by researchers from Ben-Gurion University after conducting five experiments with Israeli students.

Taki, the sample is not representative :)
 
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