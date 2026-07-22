Interesting and Humour - page 2898
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I met the guys today for a beer, two hours later, a childhood friend said - remember the kettlebells that used to be 32 kg, and they cost 10 kopecks each. I almost choked on my beer snack. I will begin to explain to him that this is pure fraud - someone creates a stir, makes people believe in the value of this weight, people are beginning to seek them for the purpose of resale, someone later sells these weights to resellers for five kopecks. But it was not there, he began to tell me about some impurities of rare earth metals, that they are present in cast iron. I spent two hours arguing with him - to no avail, I was laughing :)
Escape Dynamics' engines were planned to use microwave radiation for warm-up. It was to be transmitted by ground-based radiating stations.
And if it's cloudy on Earth, it will be a total mess.
I guess the plan was for astronauts to climb out into space and push the ship in the right direction?
And if it's cloudy on Earth, it's going to be a mess.
Were the astronauts supposed to go into outer space and push the ship in the right direction?
Why push? Go out, open Chinese microwaves, launch and go.
Alexandr Saprykin:
What's the point of pushing? Go out, open the Chinese microwaves, start them up and go.
"...winning the competition increased the likelihood thata person would steal money from others ..."
After the competition is over, winners are more likely to act dishonestly than losers. That was the conclusion reached by researchers from Ben-Gurion University after conducting five experiments with Israeli students.