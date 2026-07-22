Interesting and Humour - page 4543

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Vladimir Tkach:

I think waking up in louboutins will give you more than just a headache.


If you look closely, you can see you woke up in one shoe.

 

recognise ?


 
Denis Sartakov:

recognise ?


Greta?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


If you look closely, you can see that you woke up in one shoe.

It's funny...

the "stop" "where" "stupid" signs are very nice.))

 
transcendreamer:

It's funny...

the "stop" "where" "stupid" signs really delivered ))))

:-) and these are the new road signs.

 

It seems impossible to predict the dollar exchange rate now - in theory all layouts will be deleted.

 

.

 

.


 
<br / translate="no">
Investors required, from $1k.
1)profit 50/50,
2) withdrawal of funds once a month,
3) The commission is paid also 50/50.

Trading is done on demo accounts.

During August I untwisted 1$k to 5$k.

For September 10$k to 16$k.


Planned return on average 30-50% of the deposit. Total planned amount of investments 150$k.


..

DUDE COULD MAKE $4,882,812,500 IN A YEAR OUT OF $100.

Why investors .

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

.


let's get straight to the bottom line: when is the revolution? )))

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