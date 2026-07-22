Interesting and Humour - page 4543
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I think waking up in louboutins will give you more than just a headache.
If you look closely, you can see you woke up in one shoe.
recognise ?
recognise ?
Greta?
If you look closely, you can see that you woke up in one shoe.
It's funny...
the "stop" "where" "stupid" signs are very nice.))
It's funny...
the "stop" "where" "stupid" signs really delivered ))))
:-) and these are the new road signs.
It seems impossible to predict the dollar exchange rate now - in theory all layouts will be deleted.
.
.
Trading is done on demo accounts.
During August I untwisted 1$k to 5$k.
For September 10$k to 16$k.
Planned return on average 30-50% of the deposit. Total planned amount of investments 150$k.
..
DUDE COULD MAKE $4,882,812,500 IN A YEAR OUT OF $100.
Why investors .
.
let's get straight to the bottom line: when is the revolution? )))