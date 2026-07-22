Interesting and Humour - page 703

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Drive power 45 kW, really

Before starting the process with the workpiece, you can run a simulation of the process, in 3 D

The housing is white. WHITE !

 
FAQ:


Can you imagine how much that EA costs, let's say just the software part?


You don't even have to program it, all you have to do is load it into a caddy.
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- Mum, let's play, shall we?
- Come on, what shall we play?
- Tits. You be mama tit, I'll be little tit, and daddy will be a big boo-boo bruiser!
 
Mischek:

Drive power 45 kW, really

Before starting the process with the workpiece, you can run a simulation of the process, in 3 D

The housing is white. WHITE !

The white colour is a Japanese sample ... And the Japanese are real magicians !!!

 
Manov:

The white colour is taken from a Japanese sample...

No, white is an indication of cleanliness. It's an indication that nothing leaks from the machine and there's no rusty bucket of oil next to it. In our production, the main thing is not to slip on a centuries-old layer of oil. It's easier to pour a new floor than to scrape it off.
 
 

Tolerance post

A dog nursed and became a mother to a fawn from three days after it was born.

Never had puppies of her own.

 
" In a continuation of the "cobbler without boots" association line, the proctologist and the gynaecologist are the funniest. "
 
 
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