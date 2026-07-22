Interesting and Humour - page 1250
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In this version (with urine watering), it remains unclear why the fox would roll the hedgehog somewhere?
I also don't get it. If the hedgehog holds its breath for 3 minutes, how come the little fox has so much of it?
That's why she's taking him to the water, putting his muzzle in the water, then drinking and then pissing :)
The main thing is that the algorithm works, and the fact that the efficiency is low bullshit, then corrected before the deadline.
It is also not clear - if the hedgehog holds his breath for 3 minutes, how does the little fox have so much of it?
He is talking about Navalny.
I don't think so. He wrote "thought the sheep... wouldn't notice".
I.e. it turns out Navalny thought so, but faa noticed.
PS. By the way, where did the picture come from?
I don't think so. He wrote "thought the sheep... wouldn't notice".
I.e. it turns out that Navalny thought so, but faa noticed.
PS. By the way, where did the picture come from?
They chop wood from the forest and take it to the factory where they make paper and draw pictures :)
ZS to the aFterman.
From the forest, they chop wood, take it to the factory, and there it is paper and pictures :)
ZS to the aFterman.
Chamomile, man.