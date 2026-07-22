Interesting and Humour - page 2422
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Well, tastes differ...
And by the way, yes - my defence...
Lusine is a clever girl.
Happens
How can you eat this filth? Poison. ))
Yesterday . In the sixty-second year ...
No. Nobody sang "My Defence" better than Letov.
Who can argue with that? Igor is a masterpiece, the likes of which are unlikely...
But it takes talent to make a quality cover, too.
Speaking of covers. Egor's cover of Vladimir Semyonovich is spot on:
The visuals are out of place, but that's up to the music video's author.
Just calm down. Let's get on with it.
Well, that's another thing... creative and unexpected.
Are you telling me to settle down? )) You're the one who keeps coming back to it over and over again. )))