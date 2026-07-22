Interesting and Humour - page 3796
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If there are three meals a day in prison, do you aspire to go there?
Aiming to make turbines?
To have their own turbines.
Aiming to make turbines?
It won't fit in the chamber, though).
To have their own turbines.
What's in jail becomes its own regardless of who did it, and that's something to have.
Understood, thank you.
What you get in prison becomes your own regardless of who did it, and you can have that.
I see, thank you.
A professor who worked in China told me a story. Engines come in from Japan, first thing they do is change the label to "Made in China".
...there'sstill a medieval horror going on somewhere on the planet.
Like here. But the states don't care about that. The king of course is a son of a bitch, but it's their son of a bitch.
It's the stars. Just the other day a post came across:
"...a short list of puppets commonly referred to in politics as 'sons of bitches' from the 'light hand' of Delano Roosevelt, who so called only one - Anastasio Garcia Somoza."
For example here. But the states don't care about that. The king is a son of a bitch, but it's their son of a bitch.
Who says I don't care? Not everything is as easy and simple as everyone thinks.
Who says I don't care? Not everything is as easy and simple as everyone thinks it is.