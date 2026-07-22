Interesting and Humour - page 3796

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

If there are three meals a day in prison, do you aspire to go there?

Strive to make turbines?
 
Andrew Petras:
Aiming to make turbines?

To have their own turbines.

 
Andrew Petras:
Aiming to make turbines?

It won't fit in the chamber, though).


 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

To have their own turbines.

What's in jail becomes its own regardless of who did it, and that's something to have.

Understood, thank you.

 
Andrew Petras:

What you get in prison becomes your own regardless of who did it, and you can have that.

I see, thank you.


A professor who worked in China told me a story. Engines come in from Japan, first thing they do is change the label to "Made in China".

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

...there'sstill a medieval horror going on somewhere on the planet.

Like here. But the states don't care about that. The king is a son of a bitch, but he's their son of a bitch.
 
khorosh:
Like here. But the states don't care about that. The king of course is a son of a bitch, but it's their son of a bitch.

It's the stars. Just the other day a post came across:

"...a short list of puppets commonly referred to in politics as 'sons of bitches' from the 'light hand' of Delano Roosevelt, who so called only one - Anastasio Garcia Somoza."

 
khorosh:
For example here. But the states don't care about that. The king is a son of a bitch, but it's their son of a bitch.

Who says I don't care? Not everything is as easy and simple as everyone thinks.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Who says I don't care? Not everything is as easy and simple as everyone thinks it is.

Was it easy and simple in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya?
 


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