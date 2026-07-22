Interesting and Humour - page 570
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from the comments, "only the... walking foot was nice") "
Careful, that's a bit of a misnomer.
And don't cross outside the pedestrian crossing zone in the age of nanotechnology
http://novayagazeta.livejournal.com/818692.html
The news that Putin led a flock of migrating cranes made me cringe myself. It's a pity that our president's crane costume was incomplete - it lacked a crane mask with a beak and a crane mantle...
(I can't write any more - I'm laughing)
- Girls don't ask the customer what they have, you ask "What software do you have installed"!
http://novayagazeta.livejournal.com/818692.html
- I always put a note in my pocket with the address so that if I'm intoxicated I can be taken home.
- And what do you write there?
- Paris, Boulevard Montmartre.
- But you live in Chelyabinsk!
- I live in Chelyabinsk. But they took me to Paris a couple of times!