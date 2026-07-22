Interesting and Humour - page 2080

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Mischek:

Well, you can't do everything at once, you've got to put your hand up. Two. Hands.

Four is better.

Four's even better.

- Living, as they say, is good!
- And living well is even better!

 
artmedia70:

What a rush of activity :)

But no one said anything about the main thing.

Where are the memory modules?

Out of focus and out of frame. Behind the elbows somewhere :-)

Mischek:

Well, you can't do everything at once, you've got to put your hand up. Two. Hands.

Four is better.

There are four of them. The third one is holding the camera. And the fourth. It's holding.
 
artmedia70:


You don't know the motherboard, you're just stuck on memory.

So, let's keep it simple - what was the strength of the alcoholic beverage?


 
Mischek:

You don't know the motherboard, you're just stuck on memory.

So, let's keep it simple - what was the strength of the alcoholic beverage?


the strength is unclear, but the throat is deep )))
 
Mischek:

You don't know the motherboard, you're just stuck on memory.

So, let's keep it simple. What was the strength of the alcoholic beverage?

I've been to every bar in town. I was gonna ask her. Probably gone by now...
 

Yang Mi, born 1986, Chinese actress, singer and TV producer.

Born in Beijing.







Ян Ми — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Дата рождения: Место рождения: Гражданство: Профессия: Карьера: Ян Ми (кит. упр. , пиньинь: yáng mì; род. 9 сентября 1986 года) — китайская актриса. Свою карьеру Ян Ми начала в 4 года, а уже в 6 лет получила первую кинопремию и широкую известность. В 1993 году, после появления в сериалах «唐明皇» и «猴娃», актриса поступила в школу и...
 
newdigital:

Yang Mi, born 1986, is a Chinese actress, singer and TV producer.

Born in Beijing.







Excuse me, is there one without pajamas?
 
Just inspired by your previous post :) I posted this in the whale part ... but decided to do it here... You know, she comes up to you, not with a frying pan, not swearing, but quietly saying, "sorry, honey, I've upset you" ...
 

Here's more of her song with pictures on youtube


 

They don't have Google in China (I think it's banned), they have a Google counterpart, baidu. And there they have tops, there are top women ...

She's at the top in China today.

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