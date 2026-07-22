Interesting and Humour - page 2080
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Well, you can't do everything at once, you've got to put your hand up. Two. Hands.
Four is better.
Four's even better.
- Living, as they say, is good!
- And living well is even better!
What a rush of activity :)
But no one said anything about the main thing.
Where are the memory modules?
Out of focus and out of frame. Behind the elbows somewhere :-)
Well, you can't do everything at once, you've got to put your hand up. Two. Hands.
Four is better.
You don't know the motherboard, you're just stuck on memory.
So, let's keep it simple - what was the strength of the alcoholic beverage?
You don't know the motherboard, you're just stuck on memory.
So, let's keep it simple - what was the strength of the alcoholic beverage?
You don't know the motherboard, you're just stuck on memory.
So, let's keep it simple. What was the strength of the alcoholic beverage?
Yang Mi, born 1986, Chinese actress, singer and TV producer.
Born in Beijing.
Yang Mi, born 1986, is a Chinese actress, singer and TV producer.
Born in Beijing.
Here's more of her song with pictures on youtube
They don't have Google in China (I think it's banned), they have a Google counterpart, baidu. And there they have tops, there are top women ...
She's at the top in China today.