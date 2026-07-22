Interesting and Humour - page 4575

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Aleksey Nikolayev:

They said 120 degrees, but it's at minus 120 degrees.

Is this the right heating?


 
Nikolai Krylov:

Would a heating pad like this work?


I hope no cottonmouth animals were harmed in the filming.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

I hope no cottonmouth animals were harmed in the filming.

It wasn't long before ... )


 

ha, ha, ha ....


 
Denis Sartakov:

Ha, ha, ha ....


(Deftly dancing)))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

He dances deftly)))

They're trained on a hot frying pan when they're young, memorised for the rest of their lives.

 

What is the world coming to! Who is to be believed now?

but good old msdn:


 





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and by the way, this bird can fly
 


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