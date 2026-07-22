Interesting and Humour - page 4575
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They said 120 degrees, but it's at minus 120 degrees.
Is this the right heating?
Would a heating pad like this work?
I hope no cottonmouth animals were harmed in the filming.
I hope no cottonmouth animals were harmed in the filming.
It wasn't long before ... )
ha, ha, ha ....
Ha, ha, ha ....
(Deftly dancing)))
He dances deftly)))
They're trained on a hot frying pan when they're young, memorised for the rest of their lives.
What is the world coming to! Who is to be believed now?
but good old msdn:
.
and by the way, this bird can fly
.