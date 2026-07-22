Interesting and Humour - page 4937
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What branch? It's "Interesting and Humour".
It's funny there and it's interesting there. But not everyone understands it.
The drunken biobabble nerd is getting so hot that he even bombs here or messes up the branches 😁
So it was good vampirism, quality vampirism... - "ideally the victim will constantly remember the hurt and try to replay the situation" (c).
In fact, he went to work, just in case,
and, just in case, refrained from a hangover in the morning, sat down at the tractor and found that sober he did not know how to drive it...
From the internet:
- I thought my wife and I would have more money after we got married because we would have two sources of income. We did - I got a second job
Stumbled across this on the internet by chance. Wow, it happens :)))))))))))
My mum's a medic at the bus depot. She's not licensed to treat, but she's always poking around with her folk remedies. So this driver comes in: 50 years old, coughing. My mother advised him to grate fresh ginger and add it to his tea... A week or more later, a satisfied man arrives with a chocolate bar:
- Doctor, thank you so much for the recipe!
- You're welcome! Cough gone?
- To hell with the cough! I've got such a hard-on that I go out with my wife several times a day! Only when I was young was that! Thank you so much from me and my wife!
Everyone has learned how to make money, but I'm the only one who can't yet.
I'm going to take some advice from a Zen blog:
it's humour and positive self-criticism, if anything :)
Everyone has learned how to make money, but I'm the only one who can't yet.
I'm going to take some advice from a Zen blog:
it's humor and positive self-criticism, if anything :)
Better yet, get a tick-tock account and become a star 😉
Everyone has learned how to make money, but I'm the only one who can't yet.
I'm going to take some advice from a Zen blog:
it's humour and positive self-criticism, if anything :)
The licence is interesting. He does have a licence. And the type of activity is "activities in additional
vocational education other, not included in other groups". Is it necessary to have a licence for such activities? Probably
the licensee doesn't mind making a little extra money.
Suicide Club retreat :
.