Interesting and Humour - page 2053
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It's just that we're all now forced to call the Negro race African-Americans. That's how we got screwed. Even if he's from Mars, he's African-American and tchk.
They get offended.
I'm training too
Happy two-week delay to all the Orthodox!
I hope the ROC will someday recognize the official calendar of the Russian Federation
and start celebrating Christmas with the rest of the world at the same time.
cyriak's channel