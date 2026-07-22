Interesting and Humour - page 2768
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Timur Gatin:
For which a big bow from the animals of the domestic chemical industry
Cyborgs.
Diamonds from ashes.
http://www.infoniac.ru/news/Chelovek-kotoryi-iz-vashego-praha-sozdast-almaz.html
There is no carbon left in the ashes after the crematorium, only non-combustible minerals, it's just a clever way to sell diamonds at an inflated price.
They seem to have certificates, patents etc. etc. Yeah and it sounds quite plausible.
There is no carbon left in the ashes after the crematorium, only non-combustible minerals, it's just a clever way to sell diamonds at an inflated price.
there CANNOT be any carbon left after burning a body - laws of chemistry. And carbon is not a combustible material, if anything - neither graphite, nor diamond, nor graphene burns....