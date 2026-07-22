Interesting and Humour - page 2768

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[Deleted]  
With hydrogen peroxide, any bloody mess can be turned into a bubbly party.
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Timur Gatin:

For which a big bow from the animals of the domestic chemical industry



 

Harvesting chilli peppers in China

Cyborgs.

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Diamonds from ashes.

http://www.infoniac.ru/news/Chelovek-kotoryi-iz-vashego-praha-sozdast-almaz.html
There is no carbon left in the ashes after the crematorium, only non-combustible minerals, it's just a clever way to sell diamonds at an inflated price.
 
Vitalie Postolache:
There is no carbon left in the ashes after the crematorium, only non-combustible minerals, it's just a clever way to sell diamonds at an inflated price.

They seem to have certificates, patents etc. etc. Yeah and it sounds quite plausible.

During cremation, the majority of carbon escapes as carbon dioxide. In the ashes remain 1-5% of carbon. In our laboratory we are able to isolate this carbon from all other substances. This isolated carbon is the foundation for the diamond growth following the example set by nature.
 
Vitalie Postolache:
There is no carbon left in the ashes after the crematorium, only non-combustible minerals, it's just a clever way to sell diamonds at an inflated price.
There CANNOT be any carbon left after burning a body - the laws of chemistry. And carbon is not a combustible material, if anything - neither graphite, nor diamond, nor graphene burns....
 
Дмитрий:
there CANNOT be any carbon left after burning a body - laws of chemistry. And carbon is not a combustible material, if anything - neither graphite, nor diamond, nor graphene burns....
Actually carbon in any form can be made to burn. Diamond burns at 1000 degrees. But yes, it is in the ash. There's no organics, there's carbon.
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