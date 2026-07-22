Interesting and Humour - page 3605

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Как печатают рубли. Отправляемся на производство в «Госзнак»
Как печатают рубли. Отправляемся на производство в «Госзнак»
  • pikabu.ru
Обычно для производства денежной бумаги используются лен и хлопок. Содержание целлюлозы в конечном продукте составляет около 95-97%. Процесс производства начинается с загрузки хлопка (речь идет о нескольких тоннах хлопковых волокон) в бойлер. Здесь исходный материал держат под очень большим давлением. После этого готовую массу волокон сливают...
 
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Американцы нашли способ умерить «аппетиты» понижающих преобразователей
Американцы нашли способ умерить «аппетиты» понижающих преобразователей
  • 2017.02.22
  • Василий Сычев
  • nplus1.ru
Исследователи из Массачусетского технологического института сумели существенно оптимизировать импульсный понижающий преобразователь. Согласно сообщению института, в результате доработки собственное потребление устройства удалось снизить вдвое. При этом доработанный преобразователь оказался способен поддерживать необходимое напряжение при...
 
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Google найдёт все оскорбительные комментарии в Интернете
Google найдёт все оскорбительные комментарии в Интернете
  • 2017.02.28
  • Софья Кадочникова
  • life.ru
Различные сайты, особенно СМИ, на базе которых разворачиваются дискуссии в комментариях, зачастую не занимаются сортировкой мнений своих читателей. Холдинг Alphabet Inc., в собственности которого находится IT-гигант Google, совместно с дочерней компанией Jigsaw, запустил сервис, помогающий решить эту проблему автоматически. Специалисты...
 

I'll never forget the ForexClone website. This trade copying service was accompanied by a video in which the "narrator" tells and shows a method by which losing trades will be taken ALL to profit, quote: "Based on chapters of higher mathematics!"
And this method is martingale :-D))))))

I'm going to be a billionaire. I'm gonna try everything that's already been tried. I'll find something to do for the rest of my life - I'll look for that chapter of higher mathematics!

 

Love the anecdote.)

In my college preparatory course the teacher:
- Let's solve the problem: "There's a squirrel hanging on a string. The bullet penetrates it and flies on, having lost half its velocity. Find the angle phi, by which the bar is deflected.
Girl from the first desk:
- Do you have any problems about squirrels and nuts?
Teacher:

- Of course I do! There's a squirrel hanging on a string...

 
 
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Нейробиологи объяснили желание сделать репост
Нейробиологи объяснили желание сделать репост
  • 2017.02.28
  • Кристина Уласович
  • nplus1.ru
Нейробиологи из Университета Пенсильвании в США объяснили, каким образом человеческий мозг решает, стоит ли делиться полученной информацией. Статья опубликована в журнале Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Обмен информацией в интернете играет важную роль в современном обществе, определяя, как будут распространяться новости и идеи...
 
[Deleted]  
Server Muradasilov:
No matter how much he was taught, he still thought he was educated.
 

Happy first day of Spring!

Spring

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