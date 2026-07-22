Interesting and Humour - page 3605
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I'll never forget the ForexClone website. This trade copying service was accompanied by a video in which the "narrator" tells and shows a method by which losing trades will be taken ALL to profit, quote: "Based on chapters of higher mathematics!"
And this method is martingale :-D))))))
I'm going to be a billionaire. I'm gonna try everything that's already been tried. I'll find something to do for the rest of my life - I'll look for that chapter of higher mathematics!
Love the anecdote.)In my college preparatory course the teacher:
- Let's solve the problem: "There's a squirrel hanging on a string. The bullet penetrates it and flies on, having lost half its velocity. Find the angle phi, by which the bar is deflected.
Girl from the first desk:
- Do you have any problems about squirrels and nuts?
Teacher:
- Of course I do! There's a squirrel hanging on a string...
Happy first day of Spring!