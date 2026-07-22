Interesting and Humour - page 994

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Yoschik:
Let's tear this squirrel's tail off.
Me too, please, join the queue of the bear's friends.)
 
snowman:
me too, please join the queue of the bear's friends.)
Yeah, you got it.)
 
abolk:

have you considered the option of personally stopping there?

At the most, start a new branch if this one overflows. But if it is already over a thousand pages, it should be up to ten thousand and only then a new one. And when it reaches one million, that will be considered an achievement. We plan to implement this by the end of the year.
 
tol64:
At most, I'll start a new thread if this one's full. But if it is already over a thousand pages all the same, then up to ten thousand to maintain, and only then a new one. And when it reaches a million, it will be considered a breakthrough. We plan to implement this by the end of the year.

I can't live that long, I'll get banned before you get up to speed. 5,000 posts a day, and there's not enough content.

what are you up to? ))

 
Mischek:

I can't live that long, I'll get banned before you get up to speed. 5,000 posts a day, and there's not enough content.

what are you up to? ))

I think it's time you got used to my flat jokes. )))
 
Mischek:

Yes, and they'll get banned sooner.

no, they won't https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/11058/page8#comment_446811

 
abolk:


Man, what a thoroughbred Boris 1 was! The rulers are getting small...
 
 

Night. Street. A lantern. Pharmacy.

 

Gundyaev

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