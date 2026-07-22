Interesting and Humour - page 2573

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Grandma came ...

1

 
barabashkakvn:

Grandma came ...

Mm... old age is no fun, it's a big misunderstanding.
 
barabashkakvn:

Grandma came ...

You're talking about grannies.

Maybe he's even more decrepit and decrepit, a granny after all.

 
abolk:

You're talking about grandmothers.

Maybe he's even more decrepit and decrepit, a drummer after all.

smile:)
 
pagot:
That's how it is!

http://lenta.ru/news/2015/03/03/thesize/
Uh-oh... I came up with the name: "Kupitman's Pissmeter".
 
moskitman:
By cutting a worm with a shovel, you divide it by 2 and multiply it by 2 at the same time. Paradox...
No, you get one head and one butt.
 
 
rvv2006:
It's clear to see that children love their parents
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Positive thinking test


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