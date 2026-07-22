Interesting and Humour - page 2573
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Grandma came ...
Grandma came ...
Grandma came ...
You're talking about grannies.
Maybe he's even more decrepit and decrepit, a granny after all.
You're talking about grandmothers.
Maybe he's even more decrepit and decrepit, a drummer after all.
That's how it is!
http://lenta.ru/news/2015/03/03/thesize/
By cutting a worm with a shovel, you divide it by 2 and multiply it by 2 at the same time. Paradox...
Positive thinking test