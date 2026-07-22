Interesting and Humour - page 3601
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What good fortune Mankind is saved!
Onward we go, Burning, Mining, Littering, Digging, Chopping and Throwing Rubbish!
God will not allow those creatures who did this to other planets! They will remain forever in the dumps!
Postponed:
rvv2006, 2017.02.23 08:49
Happy 23rd of February! Siberian health, inexhaustible energy, fulfilment of all plans and, of course, great, mutual and eternal love!
"The Wealth character is conducive to increasing income and obtaining all sorts of material wealth. This character can be placed in the wealth area, wallet, safe deposit box and other "money" places. Hieroglyph "Wealth" helps to gain not only material wealth, but also spiritual wealth, creates positive Qi in the home and office. This character is, in principle, like all others, it is customary to give to friends. After all, the more we wish for good, the more we ourselves receive it."
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"The Money character is one of the most popular characters in feng shui. It attracts prosperity and monetary wealth in the places where it is placed. Unlike "Wealth", it attracts money energy and everything connected with money. It promotes multiple sources of income. Money will make you free and you can do whatever you want."
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"The Business Success Hieroglyph is good for both businessmen and people in creative professions. It attracts clients and business partners, ensures success in all endeavors, and is conducive to the birth of new ideas and opportunities. This hieroglyph is usually placed in offices, on a desk or at home in a study to attract energy, activity and creativity."
An artificial sun will be lit in St Petersburg
Alexander Tarnogradsky
Alexander Tarnogradsky
Poems are not crows to be counted,
A word for a word, tongues for fangs.
Don't go to your soul, go to your bed,
♪ I don't give a shit, I'll take my flippers off ♪