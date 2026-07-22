Interesting and Humour - page 4976

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What is the point of having this thread in the English forum?
 
What is the point of having this thread in the English forum?
 
What is the point of having this thread in the Spanish forum?
 
The beloved Dnieper.
The tulips are in bloom.
Life goes on.
 
Volodymyr Zubov #:
The beloved Dnieper.
The tulips are in bloom.
Life goes on.

May, peace, work!

 
Denis Sartakov #:

a thought ! well, no one has ever doubted that...


As the modern science wrestlers of reason and knowledge would say, it's not scientifically confirmed.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

As the modern science wrestlers of reason and knowledge would say, it's not scientifically confirmed.

yes they are, they don't even believe in teleportation !

 

Scientists have proved that the most vitamins are found in a pharmacy.

It took just one ball and three thimbles for Shurik Anikyan to completely disprove probability theoryin a mathsseminar .

Scientists have established that the most comprehensible language on Earth is Chinese. It is understood by 1.5 billion people.

 
Incidentally, the internet (www, http, first browser, etc.) was created by a British scientist, which left a distinctive imprint on much of the information in it)
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