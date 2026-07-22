Interesting and Humour - page 4976
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
May, peace, work!
a thought ! well, no one has ever doubted that...
As the modern science wrestlers of reason and knowledge would say, it's not scientifically confirmed.
As the modern science wrestlers of reason and knowledge would say, it's not scientifically confirmed.
yes they are, they don't even believe in teleportation !
Scientists have proved that the most vitamins are found in a pharmacy.
It took just one ball and three thimbles for Shurik Anikyan to completely disprove probability theoryin a mathsseminar .
Scientists have established that the most comprehensible language on Earth is Chinese. It is understood by 1.5 billion people.