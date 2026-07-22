Interesting and Humour - page 1328

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I join all congratulations)
 

Keeping up the good company :)

Congratulations, TheXpert!


 
 
Andrei, happy birthday!
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The pensioner went to the bank, saw that there was no queue and that all six branches were open, realised that there was nothing to see and went to the health centre to make a scene.
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I don't quite understand who is being congratulated, but I also join in the congratulations. If everyone is congratulating you, it means you're a good person).

 
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