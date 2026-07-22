Interesting and Humour - page 3358
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I heard on the radio today at the back of my ear. There are three billionaires officially declaring income in Russia. One of them is listed as operating in the financial markets.
I recently went for a walk and saw this oil painting on the lawn next to a five-storey building. The pram is obviously not new, but it wasn't thrown away, it was put there for the kitty to sleep in.
Russian DVR video "showed" teleportation.
https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/russian-kamaz-teleportation/
And no one's noticed this very figure throwing himself under the wheels yet?
you really didn't))))
You've ruined everything ))))
old video, i saw it about a year ago in the sci-fi series.
And no one has yet noticed this same figure being thrown under the wheels?
Didn't you notice that there was a word in quotes in the title?
The Russian Central Bank has decided to identify high-frequency traders on the Russian stock exchange.
http://www.vestifinance.ru/articles/76273