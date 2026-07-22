Interesting and Humour - page 4817

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Valeriy Yastremskiy:

experience)

not experience, but logic from what was said
 
Don't you get the feeling that there's been a sudden increase in people on the forum?
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
Don't you get the feeling there's been a sudden increase in people on the forum?

no... still the same faces/people

There's been a decline, yes: some have gone read-only, some have simply disappeared into the unknown.

 

What about freelancing...? It's kind of a lot more fun out there...

Or is it nothing supernatural?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

There's been a decline, yes: some have gone read-only, some have just disappeared into the unknown.

The tree has gone tossed...

 

just chess...


 

place 8 queens on the chessboard and not under the battle


 

to the problem-solvers -

fill a two-dimensional array
from the centre in a spiral, clockwise
example of a Gunn square


 
Iurii Tokman:

to the problem-solvers -

fill a two-dimensional array
from the centre in a spiral, clockwise
example of a Gunn square


mark prime numbers and enjoy "Ulam's napkin"

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

mark the prime numbers and enjoy the "Ulam's napkin"

and then say there's a grail

1...481048114812481348144815481648174818481948204821482248234824...4979
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