Interesting and Humour - page 4817
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experience)
Don't you get the feeling there's been a sudden increase in people on the forum?
no... still the same faces/people
There's been a decline, yes: some have gone read-only, some have simply disappeared into the unknown.
What about freelancing...? It's kind of a lot more fun out there...
Or is it nothing supernatural?
There's been a decline, yes: some have gone read-only, some have just disappeared into the unknown.
The tree has gone tossed...
just chess...
place 8 queens on the chessboard and not under the battle
to the problem-solvers -
fill a two-dimensional array
from the centre in a spiral, clockwise
example of a Gunn square
to the problem-solvers -
fill a two-dimensional array
from the centre in a spiral, clockwise
example of a Gunn square
mark prime numbers and enjoy "Ulam's napkin"
mark the prime numbers and enjoy the "Ulam's napkin"
and then say there's a grail