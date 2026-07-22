Interesting and Humour - page 2413

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YuraZ:
...

...another thing is happy ...

Let this way of eating go back to where it was born.

+100500
 

 
- Fima, get my teeth! They're there, in the glass...
- Sarochka, why do you need them at night?
- Fima, I want to be passionate! I want to bite!
 
ITAR-TASS @itass
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22 min

The only McDonald's restaurant in Izhevsk has a long queue of hamburger eaters
 
withdrawal
 

Finca

 
Statistics Norway: The Norwegian economy boomed in Q2
 

Идиотские учебники :: NoNaMe
Идиотские учебники :: NoNaMe
  • nnm.me
Совсем скоро начнется учебный год, и школьникам предстоит вновь усесться за учебники, которые помогут им развить множество способностей — от умения нестандартно мыслить до левитации и телекинеза. AdMe.ru собрал для вас задания из детских учебников, от которых встают дыбом волосы на голове и детей, и родителей. Готовьтесь, друзья. 1 Что там...
 

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Anton Buslov is no more

http://mymaster.livejournal.com/

 

Prokhorov sells RBC

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This is already a sign.

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