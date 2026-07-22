Interesting and Humour - page 1823
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There's something about bears that doesn't feel right:
These too:
These too:
You see, Conductor. It's not an encyclopedia, it's an artist's work. It's how they see it. Anyway, you don't have to go.
Oh, I see.
It's like 'peter scientists'.
Oh, I see.
It's like "Petersburg scientists".
Need for Speed and Ken Block present: Gymkhana SIX: The Ultimate Gymkhana Grid.
Ken Block, Need For Speed's consultant pilot, is creating the most amazing Gymkhana circuit yet. This means that Ken will be faced with new obstacles that dramatically increase the level of difficulty of the race. Think Lamborghini Aventador police cars from NFS Rivals, swinging weights on cranes, narrow openings in shipping containers - especially for the awesome through-slide - and two Redview County patrol cops riding segways.
Get your head out of the fog of Kremlin propaganda sometimes....
Where did you see "biku" in the massacre and mockery of people? (girls are beaten up, journalists are beaten up, unconscious people are beaten up, handcuffed people are beaten up)
About the treatment of people caught in the rear