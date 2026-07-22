Interesting and Humour - page 1932
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Well, not you. You're the Whiskas and Kitiket.
Full stop. ) Clearly, to embrace infinity you have to be infinite and we don't have an answer to that question. And the absence of answers to all questions deprives life of its meaning. All the same, if there is such a possibility, one day we will reach the limit, when we have nowhere else to go. And lack of purpose also makes life meaningless. Well, we'll see what happens next. Because I could be wrong that it's even possible to go to the limit. Nothing is true. )))
If you have time, listen to the book Just Christianity (based on radio broadcasts from 1941-1944) - by Clive Staples Lewis. If you have not studied religious studies and theology - you will find it very interesting. It is better to listen to it. It is not tied to any one Christian denomination - it just shows what all Christians in the world have in common. Quote from the book:
Of course, it entails a very serious question. If the world
really was created by a good, just God, why would it veer down the
the wrong way? For years, I just refused to listen to the answers
Christians, because my reasoning was, "Whatever you say, whatever arguments you use.
"Whatever you say, whatever you argue, isn't it easier and simpler just to say that the world was not
...that the world was not created by an intelligent force? Or maybe all your arguments are just an elaborate attempt
to avoid the obvious?" And then I ran into another difficulty.
My argument against the existence of God was that the universe
seemed too cruel and unfair to me. But how did the idea of justice and injustice
the idea of justice and injustice? A man wouldn't
call a line a curve if he has no idea of a straight line. With what
was I comparing the universe to when I called it unfair? If everything in the world,
from "A" to "I" is bad and meaningless, then why do I myself, a part of it,
with such a passion for indignation? A man feels wet when he falls into
water, because man is not an aquatic animal: a fish does not feel wet.
I could, of course, dismiss the objective significance of my sense of
of justice by telling myself that it's just my feeling. But if I were to
do that, my argument against God would also collapse, because that argument
is based on the fact that the world isn't really fair, not from my point of view.
point of view.
So the very attempt to prove that there is no God -- in other words,
that all objective reality doesn't make sense, I had to assume
that at least some part of objective reality, my idea
of justice, makes sense. Consequently, atheism turns out to be an extremely
primitive idea. After all, if the universe didn't make sense, we could never
discover that it doesn't make sense; just as if the universe
the universe had no light and therefore no beings with eyes, we would
we would never discover that we are surrounded by darkness.
PS: The discussion is like discussing programming on a cooking forum :)
YOG
Shit, I'm sorry. I forgot. The slippers.
And I've put the pantry on your tab too
"Cantora writes" (c).
- The ancient Egyptians had a beautiful concept of death: the gods met people at the gates of Heaven and asked two questions. Depending on the answer, they decided whether to let them into paradise or not...
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