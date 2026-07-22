Interesting and Humour - page 2785
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We remember, we mourn... Have you prepared for December 2015?
The moral of the story is that even a lion is put down by the crowd! :)
What an important angle for a photographer! :)
Inside waves in a dry T-shirt -- impressive.
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Interesting and Humorous
Dmitry Fedoseev, 2015.11.08 11:05...And three dried drops on the camera. The main thing is that the styling with the gel wasn't affected
Does the camera control the board itself? :)
Crocodile calling for help!!!
- Hello. Television...? Is this the "Facing the Village" programme?
- No. It's "Face the town!"
- Well, what about the countryside?
:)
When the dream takes over!!!
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