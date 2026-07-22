Interesting and Humour - page 2785

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We remember, we mourn... Have you prepared for December 2015?

 

The moral of the story is that even a lion is put down by the crowd! :)


 

What an important angle for a photographer! :)


 
Дмитрий:
Inside waves in a dry T-shirt -- impressive.

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Interesting and Humorous

Dmitry Fedoseev, 2015.11.08 11:05

...And three dried drops on the camera. The main thing is that the styling with the gel wasn't affected

Does the camera control the board itself? :)

 
goman:

Crocodile calling for help!!!


A harsh purse, a harsh woman
 

- Hello. Television...? Is this the "Facing the Village" programme?

- No. It's "Face the town!"

- Well, what about the countryside?

:)

 

When the dream takes over!!!


 
 
 
goman:

...

Bears?
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