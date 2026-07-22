Interesting and Humour - page 1973
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Don't tell me they're moving evenly in both cases.
What's the bet?
Saneech owes me a truckload of beer for an old joke about the supposedly different colours of A and B cells.
I mean, I don't need a beer.
What's the bet?
No way. Just don't talk, that's all. Letpeople sleep in peace.
What's the fashion for sleeping at night?
((
Saneeek owes me a truckload of beer for the old joke about the supposedly different colour of A and B cells
It's a fake.
Where? Is the beer fake? What a bogeyman that Saneek is.
... Zionism = fascism.
1) they celebrate Victory Day over Nazi Germany in Israel every year on 9 May;
2) In the Israeli city of Netanya, a memorial - the Red Army Victory Monument over Nazi Germany - was erected not far from the Israeli Fallen Soldiers Memorial, the Israeli Artillerymen Memorial and the Soldiers of the Alexandroni Brigade Monument.
The memorial was created by a decision of the Israeli government, with the consent of the Russian government.
The erection of the memorial was supervised by the Israeli sculptor Hen Winkler.
The cost of building the memorial was about two million dollars. The general sponsors were the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC) that allocated about $500,000 and the Israeli National Fund "Keren ha-Yesod".
And "peace-loving" Islamists, including those in Israel, are also celebrating their "victory day" - September 11. Does that date mean nothing to you?
- Can you tell me what cheating is?
- That will happen, Professor, if you fail me.
- Explain how.
- According to the criminal code, deception is committed by someone who, taking advantage of another person's ignorance, causes harm to that other person.