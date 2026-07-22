Interesting and Humour - page 2512

New comment
 
h
В Налоговый кодекс внесены изменения, устанавливающие механизм налогообложения прибыли контролируемых иностранных компаний
  • kremlin.ru
Владимир Путин подписал Федеральный закон «О внесении изменений в части первую и вторую Налогового кодекса Российской Федерации (в части налогообложения прибыли контролируемых иностранных компаний и доходов иностранных организаций)». Федеральный закон принят Государственной Думой 18 ноября и одобрен Советом Федерации 19 ноября 2014 года...
[Deleted]  
 

Is there really such a thing :)

 
server:

Is there really such a thing :)

they are quickly taken away ))))
 

 
transcendreamer:
they sell out fast ))))
It's a publicity stunt. Everything will come later
 
Vinin:
A publicity stunt. Everything will be afterwards
And sweat and blood...
 
A Chinese millionaire has built every resident of his village a villa.
Free



Китайский миллионер построил каждому жителю своей деревни по вилле. Бесплатно
Китайский миллионер построил каждому жителю своей деревни по вилле. Бесплатно
  • econet.ru
Китайский бизнесмен Сюн Шуихуа нанял бульдозеристов, чтобы сравнять с земли все деревянные постройки своей родной деревни на юге Китая и уничтожить её грязные дороги. На этом месте он выстроил по новенькому фешенебельному дому для каждой обитающей в деревне семьи. 54-летний Сюн сделал...
 
newdigital:
A Chinese millionaire has built a villa for everyone in his village.
Free

Respect.

Are there many people like that among us?

 
Vinin:
A publicity stunt. All will come later.

As a rule, if a person is in harmony, he is completely in harmony.

and if there are flaws, they show up both externally and internally

(own observation)

1...250525062507250825092510251125122513251425152516251725182519...4979
New comment