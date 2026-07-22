Interesting and Humour - page 990
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That's not nice what you're doing, friend, not nice. You kept me up all night. Last night the committee had to decide whether to approve your application for the appointment of you as a great moderator of the eighth level.
And I'm rooting for you, I had all my fingers crossed and duct tape wrapped around my paws so they wouldn't spill out in the night. I slept like a fool. And now you can't tell a bear from an iron.
But I know it's not your fault, it's the devil's diet, alien to you. It's not normal to eat potatoes from morning till night. But I hope you get your promotion letter in the next few hours.
I believe in you and I hug and kiss your shaggy iron.
Eight days to go.
Yeah, that's eight. I checked it with a calculator. ))
Are you fasting with Uncle Misha?
Are you fasting with Uncle Misha?
No. I'm not in such a state that I'm fasting too. )) That's different. I figured out Uncle Misha and knew what he meant. I can't tell you, or he'll accuse me to the whole world, make a fuss. It's better to let it happen on its own. I don't want to spoil his party. )))
P.S. I added the calculator just for fun. :)
Hey, shaggy. You can unwrap the scotch, your prayers have been answered.
Cheers. A miracle has come for us. A new star like the bright sun has risen over the firmament to shine a light upon our sins and impure thoughts.
Let this light not fade, let not dim our keen but honest eyes.
Amen.
♪ I wish your stomach would turn from your diet ♪
Are you fasting with Uncle Misha?
Cheers. A miracle has appeared to us. A new star like a bright sun has risen over the firmament to shine a light on our sins and impure thoughts.
Let this light not fade, let not dim our keen but honest eyes.
Amen.
May your diet make you sick to your stomach.
May God reward you twice as much as you wish for me.
Amen.
Who is more Petrov Ivanovich or Ivan Petrovich?
Look at this please, what's that in the girl's hand? Third photo from the bottom.http://humus.livejournal.com/3048313.html
(1971)