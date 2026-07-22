Interesting and Humour - page 3366

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I'm not a programmer.
And I have Acronis (I bought it once), but only on a nearly empty old XP, which I'm currently using.
XP never crashes (with or without Acronis), but these Windows 8, Windows 8.1...
 

I bought this Acronis once a long time ago:


It's really good, but the computer I have it on has never crashed at all.
Tablets/laptops often do, and they don't have Acronis.

WebStorage is needed.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I bought this Acronis once a long time ago:


It's really good, but the computer I have it on has never crashed at all.
Tablets/laptops often do, and they don't have Acronis.

WebStorage is needed.

Backup is a must, and always to an external drive and no clouds: "I carry all my stuff with me".
 

Here we go, we've reached the world government!


 
.
ЦБ вскрыл масштабную схему по заманиванию инвесторов на биржу
ЦБ вскрыл масштабную схему по заманиванию инвесторов на биржу
  • 2016.10.22
  • crimerussia.ru
Банк России впервые выявил схему размещения акций за счет собственных заемных средств. Получив доступ на фондовую площадку, компания в течение нескольких лет привлекала средства частных и корпоративных инвесторов. ЦБ раскрыл масштабную схему по манипулированию акциями ОАО «Живой офис», благодаря которой компания привлекала средства...
 
About speed
 
And if you think about it, wild bees are bullshit too.

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That's it, almost all installed and restored.
 

Have you seen the news?

In November the MQL4.com forum will move to MQL5.com

В ноябре форум MQL4.com переедет на MQL5.com (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 форум
В ноябре форум MQL4.com переедет на MQL5.com (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 форум
  • www.mql5.com
В ноябре форум MQL4.com переедет на MQL5.com (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 форум
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Have you seen the news?

In November MQL4.com forum will be moved to MQL5.com

The mql4 forum has actually been moved here long time ago. All questions about MT4 and MT5 have been discussed on mql5 for a long time.

The news has indicated that only the Tutorial and Documentation sections will remain on mql4. But all other sections are redirected to mql5.

I do not understand what is the news?

 
A good idea would be to get the MT4 documentation in here too.
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