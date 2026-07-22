Interesting and Humour - page 3366
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And I have Acronis (I bought it once), but only on a nearly empty old XP, which I'm currently using.
XP never crashes (with or without Acronis), but these Windows 8, Windows 8.1...
I bought this Acronis once a long time ago:
It's really good, but the computer I have it on has never crashed at all.
Tablets/laptops often do, and they don't have Acronis.
WebStorage is needed.
I bought this Acronis once a long time ago:
It's really good, but the computer I have it on has never crashed at all.
Tablets/laptops often do, and they don't have Acronis.
WebStorage is needed.
Here we go, we've reached the world government!
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That's it, almost all installed and restored.
Have you seen the news?
In November the MQL4.com forum will move to MQL5.com
Have you seen the news?
In November MQL4.com forum will be moved to MQL5.com
The mql4 forum has actually been moved here long time ago. All questions about MT4 and MT5 have been discussed on mql5 for a long time.
The news has indicated that only the Tutorial and Documentation sections will remain on mql4. But all other sections are redirected to mql5.
I do not understand what is the news?