Interesting and Humour - page 4326
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
They are not the ones playing.
They are not the ones playing.
I haven't laughed so hard in a long time ))))
Shall we vote?
Are we going to ban for politics, or are we going to do without it for now?
Shall we vote?
Are we going to ban for politics, or are we going to do without it for now?
I see - the problems of entrepreneurs are not up for discussion. Here 's a question for you.
I see - the problems of entrepreneurs are not discussed. Here's a question for you.
These were not problems of entrepreneurs. It was a discussion about how badly everyone is living in the country. People don't know how to have a normal discussion.
As for the question: At least he stays out of politics. He's cooking something in his head. Maybe he'll cook up something useful. Or maybe it all goes down the toilet. Many people here use Matkad. Does Yusuf (where is he, by the way) use Excel as well? Don't be so silly. Maybe it's his turn to do maths too:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Random Walking :
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.10.27 20:22
I think they will surely switch to MQL5Math after playing with Matkad.
Do you feel the difference in approaches?
It was not a discussion about entrepreneurs. It was a discussion about how badly everyone is living in the country. People don't know how to have a normal discussion.
On the subject: at least he stays out of politics. He's cooking something in his head. Maybe he'll cook up something useful. Or maybe it all goes down the toilet. Many people here use Matkad. Does Yusuf (where is he, by the way) use Excel as well? Don't be so silly. It may well be his turn to do maths too:
Feel the difference in approach?
1. I purposely erased Denis' text in the quote to cut off politics. Was there really politics in my question too: how to distinguish between illegal entrepreneurship and illegal self-employment? However, the question doesn't fit the topic of the forum, ok.
2. The thing is that many people do not understand, that is why he is so proud, everyone who enters into a conversation with him overthrows him with the reply "you do not understand anything". It's hard to argue with him, but he maneuvers around that, taking advantage of the fact that there are mostly not so great experts on matcad. You can pretend to be the king of matkad... amongst the sheep. You have to speak the language most people understand, and here it's MQL. Why not go chanting in a matcad forum? No... You will find pretty good mathematicians there, who have an excellent understanding of Matcad, and will quickly put everything in its place. Besides, the problem he is solving may well be considered a general mathematical problem, which, they say, was solved by mathematician Dube in the middle of the last century.
Yusuf is another story. I have not seen anything in his posts except shameless manipulation of the interlocutor.
Excel is generally more understandable to most, but you should not go to extremes and bend everyone over it either. All in moderation and according to the situation.
1. I purposely erased Denis' text in the quote to cut off the politics. Was there politics in my question too: how to distinguish between illegal entrepreneurship and illegal self-employment? However, the question doesn't fit the forum topic, ok.
2. The thing is that many people do not understand, that is why he is so proud, everyone who enters into a conversation with him overthrows him with the reply "you do not understand anything". It's difficult to argue with him, but he maneuvers around that, taking advantage of the fact that there are mostly not so great experts on matcad. You can pretend to be the king of matkad... amongst the sheep. You have to speak the language most people understand, and here it's MQL. Why not go chanting in a matcad forum? No... I will find pretty good mathematicians there, who have an excellent understanding of Matcad, and will quickly put everything in its place. Besides, the problem he is solving may well be considered a general mathematical problem, which, they say, was solved by mathematician Dube in the middle of the last century.
Yusuf is another story. I have not seen anything in his posts except shameless manipulation of the interlocutor.
Excel is generally more understandable to most, but you should not go to extremes and bend everyone over it either. Everything in moderation and according to the situation.
1. "Was there politics in my question too: how to distinguish between illegal entrepreneurship and illegal self-employment?" - I didn't. Just took everything down without reading it - it was all on the fringe. Yes and the topic is such that it would quickly slip into a shouting match.
2. I agree with a lot of things. But what can you do - passionate people... At least do not touch the topics for which heads will fly (as here - all on the edge, all on a razor blade, but the rules - are the rules) - and that's good.