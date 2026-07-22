Interesting and Humour - page 4526
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That's the way I am, and you should go out more often). I can't call a sheep a human being.
Went to visit a relative with a friend of hers who showed me some freshly made repairs and what do you think? My relative immediately plotted to repair his own, and surely not cheaper )).
Dying waiting for medical help, while Gasprom is sponsoring football clubs in Germany. Just about to help one person financially for treatment, relying on MHI and gasprom is not an option after all.
Oh, I would have been here napaisal.
We're having the nastiest weather. I'm sitting at home.
But politics is forbidden here(( (I'm keeping quiet like a fish on ice.)))
not surviving! The ones who survive will be the ones who find a way to free up their time for "building fires and looking for lice ..."
And the ladies... Where did the money come from? - If she is not the talented one, it means that her relatives were not among the gray masses.... But this is true for civilized countries, in the former republics it is medieval chaos, maybe even primitive - who climbed the mountain faster and pounded his chest - then the leader, who was able to avoid going to jail - then a talented and respected man)))
Didn't see your post coming. Sorry.
Barishni are not capable of surviving in extreme conditions, that's for sure. Barichnas tend to live at other people's expense. That's nature's way. Grandmothers are another category of selection.
Yes. Indeed... I didn't comment on that friend any more... :-)
There's a question for the starter of this unique post- Sartakov:
Denis, what's the point of this post-stub?
Who are you laughing at? At the babushka, or the lady? What did you want to tell them?
That you've found another banana? Like the ladies are dumb? # Who's to laugh at? # Who are you laughing at?
no, it's different, not everyone can understand today,
"today not everyone can look into tomorrow. Or rather, not only everyone can look, few can do it."
Didn't see your post coming. I'm sorry.
Barishnas are not capable of surviving in extreme conditions, that's for sure. Barichnas tend to live at other people's expense. That's nature's way. Grandmothers are another category of selection.
What are you talking about again?
If you're talking about some myths that circulate among those who are under 30 - "about how important it is to present yourself well and be able to control certain body parts" and you can find a rich life partner ... well, this is a myth, these "young ladies" change like gloves, who wised up and got married, live like everyone else
If you're talking about girls who are involved in semicriminal activities - divorce, arranged marriage... I wouldn't say anything about it, I'm rarely interested in crime, but I know that if 1% of the population are in the "Zone", it means that this exists as a subculture
If we are talking about a society divided into castes, yes, I agree, but what are you talking about? - The rich find a mate exclusively in their circle, Hollywood movies do not work here, not even in America)))
no, it's different, not everyone can understand today,
"today not everyone can look into tomorrow. or rather, not only everyone can look, few can do it."
++ To
Not everyone wants to look into tomorrow. But they will have to)))
By the way, it comes to mind
That's the way I am, and you should go out more often). I can't call a sheep a human being.
Went to visit with a relative to her friend who showed freshly made repairs, and what do you think? My relative immediately plotted to repair his own, and surely not cheaper )).
Dying waiting for medical help while gazprom is sponsoring football clubs in Germany. Just about to help financially for one person's treatment, relying on GMC and gasprom is not an option after all.
I knew it, just did not write earlier, but I knew after the first post, that this inf-fa on the branch would slip into a "smoking room" - there was a branch ... In which many people, including myself, got a lifetime ban on the 4th forum...
There's a similar thing awaiting this branch...
I knew it, I just hadn't posted before, but I knew after the first post that this inf-fa on the thread would slip into the "smoking room" - there was such a thread here... In which many people, including myself, got a lifetime ban on the 4th forum...
There's a similar thing awaiting this branch...
Already warned that this branch will never fall apart. It will be the inadequates that will fall apart.
What are you talking about again?
If it's about some made-up myths that circulate among those who are under 30 - "about how to present yourself well and manage certain body parts" and you can find a rich life partner ... well, this is a myth, they change these "young ladies" like gloves, who wised up and got married, they live like everyone else
If you're talking about girls who are involved in semicriminal activity: divorce, arranged marriage... I wouldn't say anything about it, I'm rarely interested in crime, but I know that if 1% of the population are in the "Zone", it means that it exists as a subculture
If we are talking about a society divided into castes, yes, I agree, but what are you talking about? - The rich find a mate exclusively in their circle, Hollywood movies do not work here, not even in America ))))
Come on. I see that I'm a nervous irritant to you. So let's forget the conversation and live peacefully.
I knew it, I just hadn't posted before, but I knew after the first post that this inf-fa on the thread would slip into the "smoking room" - there was such a thread here... In which many people, including myself, got a lifetime ban on the 4th forum...
There's a similar thing awaiting this branch...
don't get yourself all worked up !