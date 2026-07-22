Interesting and Humour - page 2171
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I'm not after fashion, I thought that news post was irrelevant to the topic of the thread and gave my opinion on it.
The debate is closed, the moderator said "blogs coming soon" and that was the end of it. there were questions about the changes in the content of the thread, that's all.
as it turns out, democracy is perceived differently, is it worth talking about what is interesting humor here?
So is the debate closed or are you asking the question? ;-)
the thread is not "interesting humour" if anything.
half an hour to the nfp
Facebook has launched Internet telephony services in Russia
Social network Facebook has provided users of Facebook Messenger (with the help of which it is possible to exchange messages, even without opening the application of the social network itself) the opportunity to take advantage of free voice communication service.
Russian users of Facebook Messenger, who downloaded the app update in the App Store yesterday, could see a handset icon in the list of contacts next to their names. Tapping the icon starts the call. The person you are calling will be notified of an incoming call if they have push notifications enabled or if the app itself is open. If the app is closed at the time of the call, the user will be notified of a missed call when the app is started.
The update is ready for all three major mobile platforms: users of iOS, Android and Windows Phone smartphones, connecting to Wi-Fi or using 3G and 4G networks, can now call their friends who have also updated the messenger. Audio calls are not supported on the desktop version of Facebook.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/04/04/2014/915805.shtml