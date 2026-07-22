Interesting and Humour - page 934

New comment
 
 

Sergei Shoigu has been appointed interim pope.

-------------------

Upon hearing that the pope had abdicated, Alexander Yanukovych fainted

//from bash

 

No ... What a bastard ........

would kill...

 
 
 
 

Continued

 
Silent:

Thanks, I'm impressed. Probably because I don't play games myself, and I don't have a video game at that level yet.

Human Head is good (from 59:20). However, if she opened her eyes and started moving, it probably wouldn't be so great.

 
1...927928929930931932933934935936937938939940941...4979
New comment