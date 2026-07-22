Interesting and Humour - page 934
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Sergei Shoigu has been appointed interim pope.
-------------------
Upon hearing that the pope had abdicated, Alexander Yanukovych fainted
//from bash
No ... What a bastard ........
would kill...
Continued
Thanks, I'm impressed. Probably because I don't play games myself, and I don't have a video game at that level yet.
Human Head is good (from 59:20). However, if she opened her eyes and started moving, it probably wouldn't be so great.