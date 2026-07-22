Interesting and Humour - page 4697

New comment
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Another song, not uninteresting for novice demonologists)

About Alexey Savvateev and with his participation in the performance)


PS. Not even a year has passed, and it's like a completely different era...

Cool: whoever doesn't turn in Taylor will become a retailer.

 
Nikolay Kositsin:

Well, the Middle Ages with witch-hunts were predominantly in civilized mankind, while no one on the rest of the Earth ever spoke of them. It is another matter that other demon-possessed people should be treated strongly enough and without lasciviousness. One should not mix demoniacs with witches.

(I've already jumped off the third floor, haven't I? )))

 

It's the way it's always been for me.


 

baby !


 
- Are you watching the film? What's the movie about?
- He stole their car and drove off. Now they're going to chase him down and kill him.
 
Denis Sartakov:

baby !


- AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!! It's spelled WITHOUT a soft sign!!!

- All right, kid, don't sulk.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

- AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!! It's spelled WITHOUT a soft sign!!!

- All right, baby, don't sulk.

Roger, okay baby, notsardis.

 
 
 
Igor Makanu:

Why the slippers? Why not Pot and Prince?


Why the surrogate?


1...469046914692469346944695469646974698469947004701470247034704...4979
New comment