Interesting and Humour - page 4697
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Another song, not uninteresting for novice demonologists)
About Alexey Savvateev and with his participation in the performance)
PS. Not even a year has passed, and it's like a completely different era...
Cool: whoever doesn't turn in Taylor will become a retailer.
Well, the Middle Ages with witch-hunts were predominantly in civilized mankind, while no one on the rest of the Earth ever spoke of them. It is another matter that other demon-possessed people should be treated strongly enough and without lasciviousness. One should not mix demoniacs with witches.
(I've already jumped off the third floor, haven't I? )))
It's the way it's always been for me.
baby !
- He stole their car and drove off. Now they're going to chase him down and kill him.
baby !
- AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!! It's spelled WITHOUT a soft sign!!!
- All right, kid, don't sulk.
- AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!! It's spelled WITHOUT a soft sign!!!
- All right, baby, don't sulk.
Roger, okay baby, notsardis.
Why the slippers? Why not Pot and Prince?
Why the surrogate?