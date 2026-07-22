Interesting and Humour - page 291
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The title of General Commissar of State Security corresponded to that of Marshal of the Soviet Union. This rank was held by one man. He was arrested and shot.
Of the seven 1st rank State Security Commissars, seven were arrested and shot.
Of the 13 2nd rank GB Commissars, 11 were arrested and shot.
Of the 20 3rd rank GB commissioners, three committed suicide, 15 were arrested and shot, and one escaped to Manchuria.
Thus, of the 41 State Security Commissars who were in charge of the Soviet secret police in 1936, only two survived the next two years. Of those two, one was arrested and shot after Stalin's death, the other went insane during the investigation and died in an asylum.
So begins a new book by Viktor Suvorov "Snakehead", dedicated to the year 1936. It is a fiction, or rather a prequel to his famous dilogy "Control" and "The Choice".
It's all bullshit. You have to see the painting itself, then we can discuss it.
In short, you don't know "how to judge a painting" either.
Take classical works, landscape painters, Peredvizhniki, etc. If you look at the picture, at least on paper, in a catalogue, or even on a monitor. Even upside down. I can see the real thing at once.
What the fuck do I need to see the original black square? Bullshit.
In short, you also do not know "how to judge a painting".
Take the classical works, landscape painters, Peredvizhniki, etc.. If you look at the picture itself, even if it's on paper, in a catalogue, even if it's on a monitor. Even upside down. I can see the real thing at once.
What the fuck do I need to see the original black square? Bullshit.
We weren't discussing a square just now.
No no no no .
Contender 2012.05.03 15:56 #
You can't judge a painting by an illustration in a magazine or a picture on a TV/monitor.
The square and the triangle, the scream, the ninth shaft... it's all in the picture.
This work was originally called Nature's Cry. Munch himself, in 1892, described the feeling at that moment as follows:
"I was walking along a path with two friends - the sun was setting - suddenly the sky turned blood-red, I paused, feeling exhausted, and leaned against a fence - I looked at the blood and flames over the bluish black fjord and town - my friends went on, and I stood trembling with excitement, feeling the endless scream piercing nature."
ps It is known that in late 1883 the sky over Europe turned red at sunset due to the effects of ash from the Krakatoa volcanic eruption in Indonesia.
We sort of discussed this.
I think we've discussed this.
I guess there will be no substantive answer. That's fine.
It's all bullshit. You have to see the painting itself, then you can discuss it.
No, I'm not saying that the cost of the painting is justified. But google that same Andriyaka and see the original (there should be plenty of those in Moscow and St. Petersburg).
Погуглил http://images.yandex.ua/yandsearch?text=%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B4%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%8F%D0%BA%D0%B0%20%D0%B0%D0%BA%D0%B2%D0%B0%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BB%D1%8C&stype=image&lr=141&noreask=1
So?
they were talking about a particular painting "The Scream" for 120 million - what's there to see?
how much you have to stare at this picture for it to evoke any kind of image
it's not enough to see something in this picture - what to get high and stoned?
and who is painted in this picture - an alien?
the "square" is worth so much - because it's the first one and it's a famous brush
if a famous artist paints a blank canvas with a single sloppy line, they'll buy it too.
But that doesn't mean that these "canvases" are worthy of the attention of people with a poor taste.
there are not many connoisseurs of what can be seen in a "square".
but connoisseurs, or at least those who want to see Rembrandt, Aivazovsky and others, have it all - such canvases will not offend even those who are blind.
"Kvadrat" just showed that they are willing to pay for any painting