Interesting and Humour - page 4824

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"Black Monday in 1987 - the biggest drop in the Dow Jones Index in history.

Pictured here is the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading.

 

This is from the same place - photo of the trader


 
Denis Sartakov:

Elon is working! How does he keep up everywhere?



am i the only one who thinks they are made of galvanised steel? )))

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Am I the only one who thinks they are made of galvanised steel? )))

It's a set for a retro-futuristic film (a film about the future as seen at that time).

 

Shocking footage from the scene of an accident



 
Retired mathematician who hacked the lottery
Математик-пенсионер, «хакнувший» лотерею
Математик-пенсионер, «хакнувший» лотерею
  • habr.com
Джеральд Селби всегда любил загадки: там, где другие видели лишь шум, он стремился найти порядок и гармонию. Работая на фабрике Kellogg's по производству овсяных хлопьев, он занимался анализом материалов для увеличения срока годности продукции. Однажды, изучая хлопья других компаний, Джерри наткнулся на странную последовательность символов на...
 

I can't remember how many years
I periodically watch this one


 

Identify. Who's that in the photo?

gh876

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Identify. Who's that in the photo?


That's you in the photo.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Identify. Who's that in the photo?


You didn't recognize the dog? Some kind of Russian black terrier (I don't know much about it).

Maybe there was too much methanol in your morning cognac.)

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