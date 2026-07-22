Interesting and Humour - page 4824
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"Black Monday in 1987 - the biggest drop in the Dow Jones Index in history.
Pictured here is the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading.
This is from the same place - photo of the trader
Elon is working! How does he keep up everywhere?
am i the only one who thinks they are made of galvanised steel? )))
Am I the only one who thinks they are made of galvanised steel? )))
It's a set for a retro-futuristic film (a film about the future as seen at that time).
Shocking footage from the scene of an accident
I can't remember how many years
I periodically watch this one
Identify. Who's that in the photo?
Identify. Who's that in the photo?
That's you in the photo.
Identify. Who's that in the photo?
You didn't recognize the dog? Some kind of Russian black terrier (I don't know much about it).
Maybe there was too much methanol in your morning cognac.)