Interesting and Humour - page 435

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Mischek:

Now I get it.

remove

Too late... those who need it have already shat themselves...
 
sergeev:

Fake video, with a preamble like that out of place.

why write such a thing?

Would you be so kind as to delete/clean up our posts so there's no misunderstanding, much appreciated =)
 
mrProF:

Would you be so kind as to delete/clean up our posts so there's no misunderstanding, we'd be very grateful =)

Why clean up the posts? Mishka's thread.

Let Mishka rage until the end of some.

 
abolk:


Let Mishka rampage through to the end of some kind.

what do you mean ?
 
Come on, guys. The guy just didn't think beforehand that the message would be taken seriously, which is very serious. Now he's got it all figured out. That's why I think we should just clean up the thread.
 

A bicycle with a screwdriver motor.

A bike with a screwdriver motor.

http://images.yandex.ru/yandsearch?stype=image&amp;lr=47&noreask=1&text=%D0%B2%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%BE%D1%81%D0%B8%D0%BF%D0%B5%D0%B4%20%D1%81%20%D0%BC%D0%BE%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BC%20%D0%BE%D1%82%20%D1%88%D1%83%D1%80%D1%83%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%B2%D1%91%D1%80%D1%82%D0%B0

 
sumkin75:

A bike with a screwdriver motor.

I wonder how many metres it travels on a single charge
 
FAQ:
I wonder how many meters it travels on a single charge.

It's a similar thing. It's fast, though. At least 100m)

 
FAQ:
I wonder how many metres it gets on a single charge.
It'll do a fair bit on a Bosch. It won't die right away. The picture shows a homemade one, but there have even been competitions on others. According to my cousin. On these: http://hitecharena.ru/2011/03/10/trexkolesnyj-velosiped-s-elektricheskimi-shurupovertami-vmesto-dvigatelya/
 

This car, on the other hand, is the real deal. It costs more than the Honda Accord, though.

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