Interesting and Humour - page 435
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Now I get it.
remove
Fake video, with a preamble like that out of place.
why write such a thing?
Would you be so kind as to delete/clean up our posts so there's no misunderstanding, we'd be very grateful =)
Why clean up the posts? Mishka's thread.
Let Mishka rage until the end of some.
Let Mishka rampage through to the end of some kind.
A bike with a screwdriver motor.
http://images.yandex.ru/yandsearch?stype=image&lr=47&noreask=1&text=%D0%B2%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%BE%D1%81%D0%B8%D0%BF%D0%B5%D0%B4%20%D1%81%20%D0%BC%D0%BE%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BC%20%D0%BE%D1%82%20%D1%88%D1%83%D1%80%D1%83%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%B2%D1%91%D1%80%D1%82%D0%B0
A bike with a screwdriver motor.
I wonder how many meters it travels on a single charge.
It's a similar thing. It's fast, though. At least 100m)
I wonder how many metres it gets on a single charge.
This car, on the other hand, is the real deal. It costs more than the Honda Accord, though.