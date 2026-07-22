Interesting and Humour - page 1272
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You will laugh.
The Porsche RS weighs less than 9kg thanks to its carbon frame, but also costs almost 350,000 roubles, more than half of which is payment for the German company's nameplate.
http://style.rbc.ru/news/hobby/2013/07/04/16203/
I won't laugh. When I got back from the army, I played with the cars the second day at home, until my parents got home from work. With the sound of zzzzzzzzzzzzzz, and yeehaw.
The Porsche RS weighs less than 9kg thanks to its carbon frame, but it also costs almost 350,000 roubles, more than half of which is the fee for the German company's nameplate.
http://style.rbc.ru/news/hobby/2013/07/04/16203/
Served in the taiga as an ensign for 25 years?
Micha, do you remember the Japanese? Or the Chinese/Koreans, whatever. You also wanted to take them apart and see what they have inside. )))
Anyway, watch the video below. I do not understand when he had time to learn. He is four years old in the video. )))