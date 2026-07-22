Interesting and Humour - page 2659

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Sergey Petruk:

So their area of responsibility is wrong, you have to ask the person who approved the advertisement, the others didn't give a damn, and even if they saw the typo, they decided it was none of their business.

it's such a "tatar move", a simple misspelled ad, and you're already discussing it for the second day,

it means it's memorable, so they won't say they didn't see it

They will turn it on sooner, saying that they are ahead of schedule.)

 
What's wrong with this ad?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
What's wrong with this ad?
Water is promised by2105.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Water is promised by2105.
If it's promised, it's promised.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
If they say they will, they will.
Right on time. No delays.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Water is promised by2105.
It happens, I once wrote the date 2120 in the documents and I couldn't understand why they were laughing at me then I had to redo everything
 
)
KUNG FURY (в переводе Леонида Володарского)
KUNG FURY (в переводе Леонида Володарского)
  • 2015.06.06
  • www.youtube.com
Полицейский из будущего и переводчик из прошлого. ВК-сообщество E:\music\Retrowave с гордостью представляет эксклюзивную озвучку нашумевшего фильма от самого...
[Deleted]  
Valeriy Krynin:
)
Brutal, VHS translation)
 
 Valeriy Krynin:
)

The end of the 80s. A video salon in the Russian countryside.
An American action film. Dialogue between two policemen:
- How do you do?
- All right!
Interpreter's voice (nasal, as if with a clothes peg on his nose):
- How do you do it?
- Always right!...

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

The end of the 1980s. A videolounge in the Russian countryside.
An American action movie. Dialogue between two policemen:
- How do you do?
- All right!
Interpreter's voice (nasal, as if with a clothes peg on his nose):
- How do you do it?
- Always right!...

Maybe it was a German "action movie"?
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