Interesting and Humour - page 2659
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So their area of responsibility is wrong, you have to ask the person who approved the advertisement, the others didn't give a damn, and even if they saw the typo, they decided it was none of their business.
it's such a "tatar move", a simple misspelled ad, and you're already discussing it for the second day,
it means it's memorable, so they won't say they didn't see it
They will turn it on sooner, saying that they are ahead of schedule.)
What's wrong with this ad?
Water is promised by2105.
If they say they will, they will.
Water is promised by2105.
)
)
The end of the 80s. A video salon in the Russian countryside.
An American action film. Dialogue between two policemen:
- How do you do?
- All right!
Interpreter's voice (nasal, as if with a clothes peg on his nose):
- How do you do it?
- Always right!...
The end of the 1980s. A videolounge in the Russian countryside.
An American action movie. Dialogue between two policemen:
- How do you do?
- All right!
Interpreter's voice (nasal, as if with a clothes peg on his nose):
- How do you do it?
- Always right!...