Interesting and Humour - page 427

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Briarius: The video is about the Anthropogenic period. However, I think the arguments in the film fit better with the alien version, but that's just my point of view.
Total bullshit, taking facts out of context for the sake of sensationalism.
 

No, that's not interesting (

 
Mischek:

Good old science pop

 
FAQ:
Total bullshit, taking facts out of context for the sake of sensationalism.

Where did the gigantic skeletons of man come from? Where did the huge blocks of granite with perfect shapes and polished surfaces that cannot be created with modern technology come from?

There are more questions than modern science can answer.

 
joo:

Where did the gigantic skeletons of man come from? Where did the huge blocks of granite with perfect shapes and polished surfaces, which cannot be created with modern technology, come from?

There are more questions than modern science can answer.

I did not say that these facts do not exist, I myself am an adherent of alternative history, but in this film "everything is mixed up in the House of Oblonsky" (c)
 
Mischek:
http://en.iwasthere.uefa.com/2012/06/24/?ref=nf
Wow - I found myself, even quite recognisable.
 
 
A 70-year-old grandfather undergoes a medical check-up. The doctor says: "You're in great shape for your age... How old was your father when he died? - Who told you he died?! He's 92 years old and he's doing fine... - That's amazing! And at what age did your grandfather die? - Who told you he died?! ! He's 115 years old and he's getting married next week... - That's crazy. Why would he want to get married at 115?! ! - Who told you he had to get married?! ! He got knocked up...
 
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