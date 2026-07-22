Interesting and Humour - page 427
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No, that's not interesting (
Good old science pop
Total bullshit, taking facts out of context for the sake of sensationalism.
Where did the gigantic skeletons of man come from? Where did the huge blocks of granite with perfect shapes and polished surfaces that cannot be created with modern technology come from?
There are more questions than modern science can answer.
Where did the gigantic skeletons of man come from? Where did the huge blocks of granite with perfect shapes and polished surfaces, which cannot be created with modern technology, come from?
There are more questions than modern science can answer.
http://en.iwasthere.uefa.com/2012/06/24/?ref=nf