Interesting and Humour - page 1911
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No. The cat is more than a year old. And he knows the slippery slope well. He's been gorging himself on it all summer long.
A completely useless animal and not pretty, a lizard is a hundred times prettier
just look at the frog!!!
it is a ritual, not a tradition, a ritual dictated by natural causes
So a ritual cannot be traditional?
You know you're full of shit. Otherwise you wouldn't be ashamed to pack up your "proof".
That's his style. He'd look perfect with a stoned fox on his avatar. :)
You know you're talking rubbish. Otherwise you wouldn't be ashamed to pack up your "proof".
here's the bastard in another year
So the ritual can't be traditional?
It's a ritual, not a tradition, a ritual dictated by natural causes.
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knock on the driver's door
how do you tell the difference? how is one different from the other?
a ritual is the procedure itself, the protocol of something
a tradition is like an unwritten law, a reason, a reason for doing something.
It's New Year's Eve and we don't have any snow
Putin took all the snow to Sochi