Interesting and Humour - page 1911

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Yoschik:

No. The cat is more than a year old. And he knows the slippery slope well. He's been gorging himself on it all summer long.

A completely useless animal and not pretty, a lizard is a hundred times prettier

just look at the frog!!!

You know you're full of shit. Otherwise you wouldn't be ashamed to pack your "proof".
 
Yoschik:
it is a ritual, not a tradition, a ritual dictated by natural causes

So a ritual cannot be traditional?

 
MetaDriver:
You know you're full of shit. Otherwise you wouldn't be ashamed to pack up your "proof".

That's his style. He'd look perfect with a stoned fox on his avatar. :)

 
MetaDriver:
You know you're talking rubbish. Otherwise you wouldn't be ashamed to pack up your "proof".
I think it's beautiful.
 
Yoschik:

here's the bastard in another year

You shouldn't say that about a woman.
 
Contender:

So the ritual can't be traditional?

Here are the potatoes. Here's the salt. Can the potatoes be salty?
 
Yoschik:
It's a ritual, not a tradition, a ritual dictated by natural causes.
how do you tell the difference? how is one different from the other?
 

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knock on the driver's door

 
MetaDriver:
how do you tell the difference? how is one different from the other?

a ritual is the procedure itself, the protocol of something

a tradition is like an unwritten law, a reason, a reason for doing something.

 

It's New Year's Eve and we don't have any snow

Putin took all the snow to Sochi

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