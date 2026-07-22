Interesting and Humour - page 4741
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friends, what's the name of that round electric thing - get on it and go?
It's a boy I know's birthday and I want to give him a present, so he can use it to get a beer.
friends, what's the name of that round electric thing - get on it and go?
I want to give it as a present to a kid I know, he will ride it to get beer.
Robot hoover
Robot hoover
Looks like it, but it's not. I saw a grown guy driving down the street, asked him how long the charge lasts,
He said 30 miles.
It looks like it, but it's not. I saw a grown guy driving down the street, asked him how long the charge lasts,
and he said 30 miles.
I was joking :)
friends, what's the name of that round electric thing - get on it and go?
A boy I know has a birthday coming up, and I want to give him a present.
There are different kinds: sigway, gyroboard, gyro scooter.
There are different kinds: sigway, gyroboard, gyro scooter.
igor, hi.
Do you have any experience with them?
can you recommend anything in particular?
igor, hi.
do you have any experience with them?
can you recommend anything in particular?
No experience. But I regularly see teenagers on them in the yard. So I know a little bit. But I've never ridden one myself.
No experience. But I regularly see teenagers on them in the yard. So I know a little bit. But I've never ridden one myself.
The thing is so freakishly stable, it's not easy to fall off. It runs where it needs to go and prevents you from falling. Technically, all learning comes down to minutes (overcoming fear). I know that the Chinese versions are around 100 quid
friends, what's the name of that round electric thing - get on it and go?
It's a kid I know's birthday, I want to give him a present, he's going to ride it for a beer.
Monocycle. The most dangerous in a collision. The safest of the monocycles, segways, etc. - electric scooter. I want to buy one myself.I can recommend Xiaomi Mijia 365 if there are no special requirements (the steering rack is cast, no welding, otherwise it's a dud). Or the Kugoo M2 Pro.