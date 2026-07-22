Interesting and Humour - page 4946

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Denis Sartakov #:


1. you can choose a ready-made and dubbed video

2. you can, for example, change the face of a character to that of someone you know or to your own face

3. you can send the video you have modified in this way to your friends and play it back.

The toolkit is not up to date. If you can find it somewhere in the ios or android apps, but not in tiktok and others, there is sound, wallpaper, work with the focal image, and swapping after fake vidos is apparently banned.

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Denis Sartakov #:

friends, help me find a toolkit like this:

Wombo ai - something close to what you want, but not quite what is required.

 

Someone started putting on their hats at 'half-past six', demonstrating their passivity.


 
 

This drawing has been haunting me since the '90s. It keeps me awake. Every time I think of the kindergarten Christmas tree.

I'm not going to the tree.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

This drawing has been haunting me since the '90s. It keeps me awake. Every time I think of the kindergarten Christmas tree.

I'm not going to the tree.

I used to love it, and now when I see Father Christmas, it lifts my spirits.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

American children in general are very shy - even clowns are scared)

 

Even in prehistoric times, people wore wristwatches so as not to miss the New Year).

961l

 

Friends, Happy New Year to everyone, but remember, remember, it's the 10th to work. So that it doesn't turn out like this.


 

And lest your friends bring you home on New Year's Eve


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