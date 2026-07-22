Interesting and Humour - page 4946
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The toolkit is not up to date. If you can find it somewhere in the ios or android apps, but not in tiktok and others, there is sound, wallpaper, work with the focal image, and swapping after fake vidos is apparently banned.
friends, help me find a toolkit like this:
Wombo ai - something close to what you want, but not quite what is required.
Someone started putting on their hats at 'half-past six', demonstrating their passivity.
This drawing has been haunting me since the '90s. It keeps me awake. Every time I think of the kindergarten Christmas tree.
I'm not going to the tree.
This drawing has been haunting me since the '90s. It keeps me awake. Every time I think of the kindergarten Christmas tree.
I'm not going to the tree.
I used to love it, and now when I see Father Christmas, it lifts my spirits.
American children in general are very shy - even clowns are scared)
Even in prehistoric times, people wore wristwatches so as not to miss the New Year).
Friends, Happy New Year to everyone, but remember, remember, it's the 10th to work. So that it doesn't turn out like this.
And lest your friends bring you home on New Year's Eve