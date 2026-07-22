Interesting and Humour - page 4408

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

Vitaly, they should be castrated before birth

It's not clear before you're born.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

So it's not clear before you're born

So, what difference does it make to sterilise both M and W so that such a miracle is not born

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Such a husband should be chased away with a [bleep] broom, not welcomed!

Yuriy Zaytsev:

Vitaly, you should castrate him before he's born.

So the "henchmen" attacked... Don't take offense, guys - just kidding.


 
Aleksey Levashov:

Funny tips from the not too distant past:


A follow-up.

Maybe the tips are useful.


 

the fence around the dacha. the dacha belongs to a man everyone knows.


 
Denis Sartakov:

the fence around the dacha. the dacha belongs to a man everyone knows.


Does it belong to Obama? So what, everybody knows him ))))

 
Denis Sartakov:

the fence around the dacha. the dacha belongs to someone everyone knows.


A simple question with two outcomes: whose fence is it?

The answer should simply state the name of the person everyone knows.

The outcome will depend on the answer.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

A simple question with two outcomes: whose fence is it?

The answer should simply be the name of the person everyone knows.

The outcome will depend on the answer.

Moderator incites a ban, original )))))))

 
Denis Sartakov:

the fence around the dacha. the dacha belongs to someone everyone knows.


And in the background of the fence, who? Him?

 
transcendreamer:

Moderator incites ban, original )))))))

Do you understand the reason for posting this "innocuous" picture? And with what innuendo, and to what discussion, do you also understand? And if you do understand, are you also inciting a ban? Is understanding the point of this throw-in an incitement to ban? No, it's a call to account for your actions.

No one has cancelled the Roskomnadzor article on blocking websites. Is that the outcome you want after the heated "political debate" here?

I'm just waiting for an answer. And the outcome will still be a ban. Only the term depends on the answer.

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