Interesting and Humour - page 4408
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Vitaly, they should be castrated before birth
It's not clear before you're born.
So it's not clear before you're born
So, what difference does it make to sterilise both M and W so that such a miracle is not born
Such a husband should be chased away with a [bleep] broom, not welcomed!
Vitaly, you should castrate him before he's born.
So the "henchmen" attacked... Don't take offense, guys - just kidding.
Funny tips from the not too distant past:
A follow-up.
Maybe the tips are useful.
the fence around the dacha. the dacha belongs to a man everyone knows.
the fence around the dacha. the dacha belongs to a man everyone knows.
Does it belong to Obama? So what, everybody knows him ))))
the fence around the dacha. the dacha belongs to someone everyone knows.
A simple question with two outcomes: whose fence is it?
The answer should simply state the name of the person everyone knows.
The outcome will depend on the answer.
A simple question with two outcomes: whose fence is it?
The answer should simply be the name of the person everyone knows.
The outcome will depend on the answer.
Moderator incites a ban, original )))))))
the fence around the dacha. the dacha belongs to someone everyone knows.
And in the background of the fence, who? Him?
Moderator incites ban, original )))))))
Do you understand the reason for posting this "innocuous" picture? And with what innuendo, and to what discussion, do you also understand? And if you do understand, are you also inciting a ban? Is understanding the point of this throw-in an incitement to ban? No, it's a call to account for your actions.
No one has cancelled the Roskomnadzor article on blocking websites. Is that the outcome you want after the heated "political debate" here?
I'm just waiting for an answer. And the outcome will still be a ban. Only the term depends on the answer.