Interesting and Humour - page 2252

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This story proves that even very different animals, completely different in nature, can live in peace and harmony.

And so can humans. Maybe... I guess... I guess...
Дружба между львом, медведем и тигром | В мире интересного
Дружба между львом, медведем и тигром | В мире интересного
  • flytothesky.ru
Лев Лео, тигр Шерхан и медведь Балу… Подумать только! Как эти сильные животные, хозяева от природы, могут уживаться вместе? Даже в животном мире бывают исключения из правил. А все дело в том, что с самого рождения они росли бок о бок. В 2001 году эти животные были найдены сотрудниками полиции в подвале во время обыска наркопритона. Состояние...
 
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В Мурманске на крокодила Федю упала бухгалтер весом 120 кг
В Мурманске на крокодила Федю упала бухгалтер весом 120 кг
  • 2014.05.21
  • «Газета.Ru»
  • www.gazeta.ru
В Мурманске на двухметрового крокодила Федю упала бухгалтер весом 120 кг, сообщает РИА «Новости». Инцидент произошел во время переезда на микроавтобусе труппы «Советского цирка» на представление в Североморск. «Выезжали из Мурманска, колесо микроавтобуса попало в выбоину. Бухгалтер — она у нас весит больше 120 килограммов — упала на крокодила...
 

Do'live.

Японские производители полупроводников начинают выращивать овощи :: Overclockers.ru
  • www.overclockers.ru
Нам уже приходилось слышать, что японская корпорация Sharp готова выращивать клубнику в искусственных условиях, регулируя температуру, влажность и интенсивность освещения автоматически при помощи разработанных для этого систем. Свежие ягоды круглый год – такому предложению позавидуют не только арабские шейхи! Как выясняет сайт , среди терпящих...
 
Contender:
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It turns out that crocodiles are not only accidentally molested by big ladies:The crocodile is not to be envied
and, out of habit, a quick clarification: the photo is not mine.
 
 
DiPach:
It turns out that crocodiles are not the only ones to be accidentally molested by big ladies:
and, out of habit, a clarification: the photo is not mine.
I felt sorry for the crocodile for the first time :)
 
10-0
10 удивительных животных, которые умеют говорить
10 удивительных животных, которые умеют говорить
  • www.publy.ru
Если у вас есть домашнее животное, то вы, вероятно, хотя бы несколько раз разговаривали с ним так, как будто это — человек. Но животные, само собой, разговаривать не могут. Или могут? Предлагаем вам прочитать о десяти разных животных, от громадных слонов до маленьких собачек, которым есть что сказать об этом. 1. Кошик, слон Кошик — азиатский...
 
The accountant who caused the accident is not travelling to Moscow from Murmansk but from Khabarovsk Territory where she went immediately after the incident with the crocodile and the conflict that arose because of it. "She went to her mother in Khabarovsk region when she was yelled at. Now we will meet, we will have a reconciliation," the circus administrator said. According to him, the woman is worried about her weight. The circus hopes that the specialist will return to her workplace.


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Interesting & Humorous

DiPach, 2014.05.21 13:32

It turns out that crocodiles are not only accidentally molested by big ladies:The crocodile is not to be envied
and, out of habit, a quick clarification: the photo is not mine.

Крокодил Федя, на которого упал бухгалтер, летит в Москву на съемки
Крокодил Федя, на которого упал бухгалтер, летит в Москву на съемки
  • 2014.05.21
  • ria.ru
МУРМАНСК, 21 мая — РИА Новости, Анастасия Яконюк. Цирковой крокодил Федя, на которого в Мурманске упала бухгалтер весом 120 килограммов, прервет гастроли на несколько дней и отправится на самолете в Москву на съемки по приглашению одного из центральных телеканалов, сообщил РИА Новости Василий Колос, главный администратор компании "Интерцирк...
 

Europe's energy hope: What's known about shale gas >>>

Энергетическая надежда Европы: что известно про сланцевый газ
Энергетическая надежда Европы: что известно про сланцевый газ
  • 2014.05.20
  • ria.ru
Добыча сланцевого газа началась в США в 70-х годах прошлого века. В тот период стоимость традиционного газа была низкой, поэтому разработка трудно извлекаемых запасов, а именно к таким относят залежи сланцевого газа, не приносила прибыли. Лишь спустя десятилетие, с истощением обычных месторождений, в Соединенных Штатах вновь встал вопрос...
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