Interesting and Humour - page 2252
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This story proves that even very different animals, completely different in nature, can live in peace and harmony.And so can humans. Maybe... I guess... I guess...
Do'live.
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and, out of habit, a quick clarification: the photo is not mine.
It turns out that crocodiles are not the only ones to be accidentally molested by big ladies:
and, out of habit, a clarification: the photo is not mine.
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Interesting & Humorous
DiPach, 2014.05.21 13:32It turns out that crocodiles are not only accidentally molested by big ladies:
and, out of habit, a quick clarification: the photo is not mine.
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