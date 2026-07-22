Interesting and Humour - page 3938
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Which statement from a legal point of view? Or the whole video from a legal point of view?
Quite expected.
I still can't remember where I "rated" your posts/arguments, by the way. Whatever.
You think you're especially clever? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3952#comment_5565804
Now you're going to get twists and turns that that comment (at the link) was a general request, it has nothing to do with me personally. I'll answer right away, just in case - if it was a general wish, why did you write it with a quote from my post?
Do you think you're particularly clever? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3952#comment_5565804
Now the twists and turns will come that this comment (at the link) was a general wish, it has nothing to do with me personally. I'll answer right away, just in case - if it was a general wish, why did you write it with a quote from my post?
I think you're hitting bottom again, switching to "you" for no reason and not noticing your own posts.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Dmitry Fedoseev, 2017.08.06 10:37
I do not know what they wanted to say with that video, its title says it all. Let's do it without stupid arguments and without stupid hit-and-runs.
And away I go, and away I go, into the colourful jingle of three white horses, two red elephants, a penguin, a hippo and a deer.
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Read Carnegie, decided I'd start the next day with a smile. I spent the first half of the day smiling at everyone, as sincerely as possible. At lunchtime my boss came up to me and said: "If you come to work stoned again, I'll fire you!
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- Remember when you went to the shop to buy potatoes?
- Yeah. Did they all go bad?
- No, they're all beets.
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I'm a little surprised that a dog is a friend of man. Couldn't a dog be a better friend?
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I can't wait for social networking to get into real life. I pass a traffic jam on the side of the road, and bang! There's a sign on my windscreen: "12 people think you're a dick!"
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Work won't do itself, but neither will tea drink itself.