Interesting and Humour - page 2372

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Ads from the 90s



 

Goodnight

King Crimson (John Wetton) - Starless (Live)



King Crimson
King Crimson
  • ru.wikipedia.org
В сентябре 2013 года появились сообщения о том, что Роберт Фрипп вновь возродил группу после четырёхлетнего перерыва
 

GOOD NIGHT

 
Fillellin:

90s commercials



It's "Oba-na."

It's not a commercial, it's a laugh.

Don't mislead people.

 

End of trading week


 
 
zfs:
The dude hovered in the sky and the train was still going. Maybe the whole jump is done the same way. The internet says everywhere that it's a jump from 6 metres, although you can see that it's higher than a three-storey house.
 
Integer:
The dude hovered in the sky and the train was still going. Maybe the whole jump is done the same way. On the internet it says it's a jump from 6 metres, although you can see it's higher than a three-storey house.

I wondered how his ass was doing after it landed on the railing. It's running along just fine. Something's not right...

And the question is, what's the point of it all? He'd rather stick his head in a microwave. Or cut his balls off. Safer.

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