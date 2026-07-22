Interesting and Humour - page 2372
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Ads from the 90s
Goodnight
King Crimson (John Wetton) - Starless (Live)
GOOD NIGHT
90s commercials
It's "Oba-na."
It's not a commercial, it's a laugh.
Don't mislead people.
End of trading week
The dude hovered in the sky and the train was still going. Maybe the whole jump is done the same way. On the internet it says it's a jump from 6 metres, although you can see it's higher than a three-storey house.
I wondered how his ass was doing after it landed on the railing. It's running along just fine. Something's not right...
And the question is, what's the point of it all? He'd rather stick his head in a microwave. Or cut his balls off. Safer.