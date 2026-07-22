Interesting and Humour - page 4269
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Why don't you say something?
Isn't it a holiday today?
dance russia ! cry europe !
the holiday is tomorrow)
Congratulations to everyone on the day the war ended and on the general truce. Wars in our country and not only in our country must not happen again. Happy holiday to everyone and to all with reason!
Peace and goodness to all!
P.S. Translated from Ukrainian: NEVER EVER again
Isn't May 8 the day the war ended?
May 9 is Victory Day.
Congratulations. My sincere congratulations. With tears in my eyes.
PS. That war which began on September 1, 1939 ended on September 2, 1945.
https://www.m24.ru/news/proisshestviya/09052018/32187
Somebody might as well bathe in chocolate))
it's really like this !