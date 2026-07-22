Interesting and Humour - page 4269

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Denis Sartakov:

Why don't you say something?

Isn't it a holiday today?

dance russia ! cry europe !


the holiday is tomorrow)

[Deleted]  
 
Vladimir Zubov:

Congratulations to everyone on the day the war ended and on the general truce. Wars in our country and not only in our country must not happen again. Happy holiday to everyone and to all with reason!

Peace and goodness to all!

P.S. Translated from Ukrainian: NEVER EVER again

Isn't May 8 the day the war ended?

May 9 is Victory Day.

Congratulations. My sincere congratulations. With tears in my eyes.

PS. That war which began on September 1, 1939 ended on September 2, 1945.

 


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https://www.m24.ru/news/proisshestviya/09052018/32187

Somebody might as well bathe in chocolate))

Тонны шоколада заблокировали трассу в Польше
Тонны шоколада заблокировали трассу в Польше
  • www.m24.ru
Фура, перевозившая 12 тонн жидкого шоколада, опрокинулась в Польше. В результате происшествия дорога оказалась заблокирована. Инцидент произошел на трассе А2 между Варшавой и Познанью. После опрокидывания грузовика содержимое цистерны разлилось по дороге, мешая проезду транспорта в обе...
 
 

it's really like this !


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